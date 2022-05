South Yorkshire Police’s Special Constabulary tweeted earlier today that they had been called to respond to ‘a disturbance of 30 youths fighting’ and ‘possibly using weapons’.

Once they arrived, two of the youths ran off but were detained by special constables.

One of the youths, a male, was found to be in possession of a bladed article and drugs. Both were detained.

The specials also tweeted out a picture of a Stanley knife.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more information.