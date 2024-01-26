Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire saw a spike in antisemitic incidents in the weeks after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Palestine, police say.

The Press Association asked every police force in the country for the number of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crime offences recorded by police forces from October 7 to November 7. By also asking for the totals from the same periods in 2022 and 2021, the news group hoped to create a snapshot showing any changes in the number of hate crimes.

File photo of graffiti in Bristol. The number of hate crimes against Jewish people in South Yorkshire rose sharply compared to previous years in the weeks following the October 7 attacks and the outbreak of the war in Palestine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They show how incidents coded by officers as bearing a racial or religious element against Jewish people leaped up in the month after the attack by Hamas on October 7 and the military response by the IDF in Gaza.

There was only one incident in October 2021, five in October 2022 - and 23 in October 2023 following the start of the war.

The number of Islamaphobic incidents decreased but remained in the double digits for the same time periods - 22 in October 2021, 19 in October 2022, and 14 in October 2023.

However, SYP added that the figures may not be accurate because it does not specifically record 'antisemitism' or 'Islamaphobia' as a crime. Instead, officers record all hate crimes and attempt to add descriptions of if there was a religious or racial element.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star previously reportedly that South Yorkshire Police were not included in the survey, but the figures have now been made available.

The Press Association's inquiries did not find a notable overall rise in antisemitism or Islamaphobia, but there were a number of severe spikes.

For example, British Transport Police recorded 87 antisemitic crimes in that period, compared to eight the year in 2022, marking an 11-fold rise. Islamaphobia also rose to 22 from two, a 10-told increase.

Another notable exception was Greater Manchester, which saw cases of antisemitic crime rise from 15 to 74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While all forces in the UK record and collate hate crime differently so the numbers could not be used to compare the volume of offences, they do provide a snapshot of the kind of crimes reported.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police recorded a rise in antisemitic crime of 10 to 53 in that period, and a rise of 49 to 29 for Islamophobic crimes.