Shepcote Lane: Speeding motorist caught doing nearly double 40mph limit - outside Sheffield police station
A speeding motorist was caught travelling at nearly twice the limit while driving past a police station in Sheffield.
They were clocked doing 74mph on Shepcote Lane, in Tinsley, where the speed limit is 40mph.
Shepcote Lane is home to a police station and custody suite, so officers didn’t have far to go when they decided to carry out their latest crackdown on speeding drivers there.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit explained how they conducted speed checks there on the morning of Sunday, February 27.
Read More
Two motorists, one doing 74mph and the other travelling at 65mph, were reported on summons for driving at excess speed.
In addition, eight tickets were handed out for speeding, one ticket was issued to a motorist caught driving with a defective tyre, two drivers with no licence or insurance were stopped, and two vehicles were seized by police during the operation.