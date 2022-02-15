Sheffield driver banned from driving for two months for speeding at 142mph on M1
A Sheffield man who tore down the motorway at twice the national speed limit was banned from driving for two months.
James Vernon, aged 35, of Wolfe Road, Foxhill, hit a top speed of 142mph between near J35 of the M1 in his Honda Civic GT Type R I-VTEC on February 20, 2021.
The astonishing speed is twice as fast than the 70mph maximum permitted in the UK.
Read More
It is also just shy of the 149mph minimum speed needed for a standard sized jetliner to take off.
At Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on February 1, Vernon – who pleaded guilty - was fined £600 and told he was disqualified for 56 days. He also must pay £170 in court costs.
The case seen immediately after Vernon was also for speeding, where a man was disqualified for six months.
Babila Bobga, 55, of Manor Farm Drive, Swinton, Rotherham, sped at 108mph near J30 of the M1 on February 2, 2021, in a Peugeot. He was also fined £350, and will pay costs of £145.
The fastest speeding motorist ever caught in the UK was a driver in Northamptonshire who was clocked at 192mph in a Nissan GT-R. He was jailed for 28 months and banned from driving for 10 years.
In second place was the driver of a Porsche 911 Turbo, who hit speeds of 172mmph in Oxfordshire in 2007. He was banned from driving for three years and served three months in prison.
Between 2019 and 2020, a total of 12,291 speeding fines were handed out between J30 and J31 of the M1.