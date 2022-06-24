Sheffield man facing prison after admitting causing death by dangerous driving

Kwao Frimpong, of Pedley Close, Westfield, pleaded guilty to the offence during a plea hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 24.

The charge relates to a fatal crash which took place on the A618 Pleasley Road, between Whiston and Aughton, on March 9 last year and caused the death of a man in his 60s.

Frimpong is due to be sentenced for the offence, during a hearing which has been scheduled to take place at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, September 9.

