Sheffield man facing prison after admitting causing death by dangerous driving

Kwao Frimpong, of Pedley Close, Westfield, pleaded guilty to the offence during a plea hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 24.
The charge relates to a fatal crash which took place on the A618 Pleasley Road, between Whiston and Aughton, on March 9 last year and caused the death of a man in his 60s.
Frimpong is due to be sentenced for the offence, during a hearing which has been scheduled to take place at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, September 9.
The Sentencing Council’s sentencing guidelines state that causing death by dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, with a range of two-five years’ custody for the least serious level of dangerous driving, and seven-14 years for the most serious cases.