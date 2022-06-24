3. Thomas Ball

Thomas Ball, a 19-year-old from Rotherham, has been locked up for four years after admitting to raping a girl, twice, when he was 15 years old. He raped the then 15-year-old in a field in Wickersley, Rotherham, on April 27, 2018. The girl had been out with friends that evening before walking across the field towards McDonald's with Ball. It was on the field that he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground. Despite the girl's pleas for him to stop, Ball covered her mouth and went on to rape her twice.

Photo: SYP