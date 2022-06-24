From possessing obscene photographs of children, sex attacks and rape, these men committed some of the most heinous crimes for which they were sentenced to time behind bars.
Not only were they sentenced to time behind bars, many will be listed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
South Yorkshire Police has urged victims who have suffered sexual abuse to come forward and report it, no matter how long ago it took place.
1. Kristopher Griffiths
Kristopher Griffiths, 30, formerly of Meadstead Drive, Barnsley pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13-years-old and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 December 2021. The court heard how Griffiths sexually assaulted his victim, a young boy, on multiple occasions between August 2018 and July 2019. He was sentenced for his crimes on Friday, January 14. Alongside a custodial sentence, Griffiths was also handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.
2. Kevin Woods
Kevin Woods, a 55-year-old paedophile, has been jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting abusing a nine-year-old girl. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a girl aged under 13 between March and June 2020. On two separate occasions Woods had watched a children’s film with his victim, before sexually assaulting her. On June 21, 2020, the girl disclosed the abuse to her mum, who then contacted the police. Woods, who initially denied he had done anything wrong, later admitted his actions.
3. Thomas Ball
Thomas Ball, a 19-year-old from Rotherham, has been locked up for four years after admitting to raping a girl, twice, when he was 15 years old. He raped the then 15-year-old in a field in Wickersley, Rotherham, on April 27, 2018. The girl had been out with friends that evening before walking across the field towards McDonald's with Ball. It was on the field that he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground. Despite the girl's pleas for him to stop, Ball covered her mouth and went on to rape her twice.
4. Bariscag Salih
Bariscag Salih, 26 from Doncaster, has been handed a prison sentence for the attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman last year. He was sentenced to seven years and six months behind bars at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2022 after pleading guilty to attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.
