South Yorkshire woman in hospital after stabbing at home
A South Yorkshire woman is in hospital after being stabbed in her home.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 09:13
The 42-year-old was attacked by a man who entered her home, stabbed her in the stomach and stole her phone.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the incident on Thursday, May 30.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jordan Taylor, 27, of Pike Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with wounding
with intent and burglary
READ MORE: Sheffield murder victim died just days before his 15th birthdayHe has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 27.