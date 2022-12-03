Officers in Rotherham spotted a parked Audi and quickly established the number plates were fake. And when the driver returned a few minutes later he was ‘promptly boxed in’ by police vehicles front and back to prevent him fleeing.

‘SYP Ops Support’ tweeted pictures and said: ‘Great job last night when our officers spotted this cloned Audi parked up’.

The vehicle was stolen in a burglary and the man was already wanted for five other offences, it added. He was arrested for those crimes plus burglary and possession of an offensive weapon after a knuckle duster was found in the car.

SYP Ops Support wrote: ‘This job just goes to show the advantages of having visible roads policing and road crime units out & about in the county’.