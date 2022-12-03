The car, a red Dacia Duster, came to a stop in the opposite carriageway on the A630 Warmsworth Road in the Balby area of Doncaster at 10.12pm on Friday night. A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified and supported by specially trained officers.

Roads Policing Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash, near the junction with Hall Flat Lane. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and no other injuries were reported.

If you witnessed the collision, or were travelling on the A630 last night and have dash cam footage of the collision, get in touch with police by emailing footage to [email protected], quoting incident number 967 of 2 December 2022. Or call 101, or use the police online portal here.