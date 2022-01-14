Last Friday, undercover officers worked alongside officers in uniform in Wickersley, Rotherham, in an attempt to identify drink spiking culprits.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were out in both uniform and plain clothes in Wickersley on the lookout for potential criminals who may be spiking unsuspecting victims’ drinks.

Undercover police officers have been used in South Yorkshire in a bid to identify those spiking drinks (Photo: Getty)

“We will continue to work with the bars and pubs to ensure that this does not happen and everyone can enjoy a safe night out.

“To help protect yourself never leave your drink unattended, never accept a drink from anyone you don't know or trust, keep an eye on your friends' drinks.”

The force added: “Consider sticking to bottled drinks and holding your thumb over the opening between sips, keep your drink in your hand instead of on a surface and don't share or exchange drinks.

“It's important to remember that if you've already been drinking, it may make you less aware of any danger.

“Before going out, let someone know where you're going and what time you expect to be home.

“Make plans for your journey home with friends and don't leave without each other.”

A free event has been organised for managers and staff of pubs and clubs in Rotherham to help staff staff spot the signs of drink spiking in their venues.

It has been funded by the Safer Rotherham Partnership and South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.