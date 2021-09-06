'Worrying' increase of drink spiking reports linked to sexual assaults on vulnerable young women in Sheffield
There has been a "small but worrying" increase of reports of drink spiking linked to sexual assaults on vulnerable young women in Sheffield.
During a meeting of the police and crime commissioners public accountability board on September 6, Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, Sheffield's district commander, said that
"We have had a number of reports across the city, predominantly some of those have been made in the city centre.
"From our perspective, we want people to be safe in the night time economy."
Chief Supt Hemsley added that the police have reviewed the reports to see if there were any missed opportunities.
An operation managed by the city centre neighbourhood policing team will analyse and review incidents, launch support schemes through city centre establishments and licensing officers, roll out preventative measures including Safe Spaces, friend awareness and ‘Ask for Angela’ schemes, and extend a passive drug dog operation.