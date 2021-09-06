'Worrying' increase of drink spiking reports linked to sexual assaults on vulnerable young women in Sheffield

During a meeting of the police and crime commissioners public accountability board on September 6, Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, Sheffield's district commander, said that

"We have had a number of reports across the city, predominantly some of those have been made in the city centre.

"From our perspective, we want people to be safe in the night time economy."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police.

Chief Supt Hemsley added that the police have reviewed the reports to see if there were any missed opportunities.