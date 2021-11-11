Drink and injection spiking reported in “all districts” of South Yorkshire

Councillor Rukhsana Haleem, who sits on the South Yorkshire police and crime panel, told a meeting of Rotherham’s full council yesterday (November 10): “South Yorkshire has had reports of drink spiking, and also the use of injections in all districts, though principally in Sheffield with its bigger nighttime economy.

“Reports come mainly from females, but some males have also reported [spiking].

“At present it has not been possible to identify any drug used.

Rotherham Town Hall.

“All are being investigated, and victims supported.

“South Yorkshire Police are working with partners, including the violence reduction unit NHS and licensing bodies. Venues are being contacted since they have a role.”

Responding to a question from Councillor Emma Hoddinott about tackling violence against women and girls in the wake of the tragic murder of Sarah Everard, Councillor Haleem said that the subject is a priority for the police and crime commissioner.

“The police and crime commissioner has convened a round table meeting yesterday with partners to ensure that everything we can do locally is being done,”Coun Haleem told the meeting.

“The PCC strongly believes that women and girls in South Yorkshire have the right to feel safe in our public spaces and in their own homes. Children and young people should also feel safe in schools.

“He also wants his office and the violence reduction unit to lead work with the police and the partners to influence changes in attitudes, especially the attitudes of men and boys in South Yorkshire.