A month-long amnesty to surrender ninja swords before owning them becomes illegal next month has begun in South Yorkshire today.

It forms part of a national scheme which has been launched in the run up to a change in the law on August 1, 2025, following which it will be illegal to own a ninja sword.

From that date, the weapon will be added to the list of dangerous and prohibited items which are already banned.

The change in the law follows years of campaigning by the family of Ronan Kanda who was killed in Wolverhampton in June 2022, in a case of mistaken identity, by two teenagers in possession of a ninja sword.

The government announced earlier this year that the new legislation would be named in his memory.

In a public appeal urging anyone in possession of a ninja sword to take part in the amnesty, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who owns a ninja sword is urged to surrender it to one of the below listed police stations, safely and legally.

“The scheme offers an application for compensation and will be running for four weeks starting today (Tuesday, July 1, 2025) until July 31.”

In South Yorkshire, you can surrender these weapons at the following police stations:

📍 Barnsley Police Station - Churchfields, Barnsley, S70 2DL

📍Doncaster Police Station - College Road, Doncaster, DN1 3HX

📍Rotherham Police Station - Main Street, Rotherham, S60 1QY

📍Snig Hill Police Station - Snig Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S3 8LY

The spokesperson continued: “If you bought or received the sword before March 27, the scheme offers compensation to those that are eligible for handing this in.

“Ask our enquiry staff when you hand in the ninja sword and they will guide you through the process.

“Please be aware that you have from July 1 until July 31 to hand these in and claim compensation.

“Once the law changes, owning the sword will be illegal and anyone caught with a ninja sword faces time behind bars.”

The surrender and compensation claim form and full guidance is available here.