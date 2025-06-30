Chris Brain: Jury panel selected in trial of ex-Sheffield priest accused of sexually abusing 13 women
The panel was selected today (Monday, June 30, 2025) on the first day of the trial of Chris Brain, aged 68, at Inner London Crown Court.
Following their selection, Judge Freya Newbery sent the panel home until tomorrow morning when the prosecution case against Mr Brain is set to be opened.
A final jury of 12 men and women will serve on the trial, which is currently listed to last between eight and 12 weeks.
Mr Brain of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of the evangelical movement, The Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.
He faces a total of 36 counts of indecent assault and one count of rape, which are alleged to have been committed between January 1981 and December 1995.
Mr Brain denies all of the charges, which relate to 13 alleged victims.
The trial continues.