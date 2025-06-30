A jury panel of 16 has been selected in the trial of a priest previously involved with Sheffield’s Nine O’Clock Service, who is accused of 37 historic sex offences alleged to have been committed against 13 women.

The panel was selected today (Monday, June 30, 2025) on the first day of the trial of Chris Brain, aged 68, at Inner London Crown Court.

Following their selection, Judge Freya Newbery sent the panel home until tomorrow morning when the prosecution case against Mr Brain is set to be opened.

A final jury of 12 men and women will serve on the trial, which is currently listed to last between eight and 12 weeks.

Mr Brain of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of the evangelical movement, The Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He faces a total of 36 counts of indecent assault and one count of rape, which are alleged to have been committed between January 1981 and December 1995.

Mr Brain denies all of the charges, which relate to 13 alleged victims.

The trial continues.