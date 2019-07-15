South Yorkshire Police to run firearm surrender scheme
South Yorkshire Police is to run a firearm surrender scheme in a bid to prevent unwanted guns and ammunition falling into the wrong hands.
The force is taking part in a national surrender scheme from Saturday and bosses are urging people to hand in their weapons and ammunition to help make the streets of South Yorkshire safer.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or fear of the consequences.
“Others can make their way into the wrong hands and become distributed by criminal networks to harm and cause fear amongst the local community.
“The surrender gives people the chance to dispose of firearms and ammunition by simply taking them to a police station and handing them over.”
The surrender scheme will run from Saturday, July 20 until and Sunday, August 4 and during that time members of the public can dispose of their firearms and will not face prosecution for illegal possession.
If a gun is believed to have been used in criminal activity, an investigation will be launched.
Detective Inspector Marie Bulmer said: “When a gun falls into the wrong hands the damage can be devastating and life-long. This is your chance to help make sure there are less weapons on our streets.
“I urge anyone who has a firearm being kept illegally to hand it in to your nearest police station, this can be done anonymously. I also ask anyone who knows of someone else keeping a firearm to report it via 101 or Crimestoppers.
“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm people in our communities.”
Firearms to be surrendered should be unloaded and in a bag.
Weapons can be handed in at policed stations in Snig Hill, Ecclesfield and Moss Way in Sheffield; Main Street, Rotherham; Churchfield, Barnsley and College Road, Doncaster.