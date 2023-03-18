News you can trust since 1887
Fargate Sheffield stabbing: Man, 56, in critical condition after being punched, stabbed - Man, 24, arrested

A man is in hospital in a “stable but critical condition” after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield City Centre last night.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:58 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT

The man, aged 56, is reported to have been approached by an unknown man who punched him in his head, causing him to fall to the floor. It is alleged the man then stabbed him in the chest.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 10pm last night (March 17). The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable but critical condition.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.

A 56-year-old man has been hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield last night.
A cordon remains in place on Fargate today, which appears to extend down Chapel Walk. South Yorkshire Police said Neighbourhood officers will be remaining in the area today to provide reassurance to the community.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with their enquiries.

You can provide information via the online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1183 of 17 March 2023.

A man, aged 24, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
