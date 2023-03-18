The man, aged 56, is reported to have been approached by an unknown man who punched him in his head, causing him to fall to the floor. It is alleged the man then stabbed him in the chest.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 10pm last night (March 17). The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable but critical condition.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.
A cordon remains in place on Fargate today, which appears to extend down Chapel Walk. South Yorkshire Police said Neighbourhood officers will be remaining in the area today to provide reassurance to the community.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with their enquiries.