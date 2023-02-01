Three men are being sought by South Yorkshire Police as they investigate the reported theft of a “high-value chain” from a jewellery store in Barnsley.

It is reported the necklace was stolen from the store on Cheapside, Barnsley at around 3.10pm on January 18, after a group entered the shop and requested to view some necklaces. Police have said a “high-value chain” was subsequently removed when a staff member was distracted.

Officers investigating the theft have released a CCTV still of three men they would like to speak to as part of their ongoing enquiries. They believe the three men in the photo could hold vital information and are appealing to them, or any witnesses, to get in touch.

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 471 of January 18. Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by submitting information via the independent charity, Crimestoppers.