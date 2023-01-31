Gunmen still on the loose following two shootings in Sheffield suburbs within 13 minutes of each other

The individuals responsible for two shootings which took place in Sheffield suburbs on Thursday evening are still on the loose, as the police investigation continues.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 8pm on Thursday, January 26 this year to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Xpress takeaway on Firth Park Road in the Firth Park area of Sheffield. Around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge which was left damaged.

No-one was injured during either incident, and a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said on Friday (January 27): “The two discharges are suspected to be linked at this time.”

The force also confirmed today (Tuesday, January 31) that no arrests have been made in connection with either shooting, meaning the individual or individuals responsible are still on the loose.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 8pm on Thursday, January 26 to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Xpress takeaway on Firth Park Road in the Firth Park area of Sheffieldl; and around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge

Also speaking on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater, leading the investigation, said: “We understand that these two incidents will have caused some concern in the community and would like to reassure those nearby that we believe it to have been targeted and we’re doing all we can to find those responsible.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in what was a reckless act and we’re dedicated to finding who may have been responsible.”

“A huge amount of lines of enquiry have already been followed up and we’re now appealing for anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – to get in touch,” he added.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything, has any dashcam footage or may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact police using their live chat or online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 877 of January 26, 2023.