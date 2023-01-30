Custody image released of man who murdered nine-week-old son as police praise jury for returning guilty verdict

This is the face of Leon Mathias, the 34-year-old man convicted of murdering his nine-week-old son in a ‘momentary loss of control’.

Nine-week-old Hunter Mathias collapsed and stopped breathing at his home in Barnsley shortly before 7.45pm on Friday, November 2018. The baby boy died three days later in hospital.

Hunter’s father, Leon Mathias, was convicted of Hunter’s murder today (Monday, January 30, 2023) following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court which lasted for almost four months. Jurors also found Mathias, aged 34, not guilty of one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a charge which also related to Hunter.

Speaking following Mathias’ conviction for his son’s murder, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the jury’s guilty verdict meant they determined Mathias had ‘deliberately killed Hunter in a momentary loss of control, when they were upstairs alone, and the baby was crying’.

Leon Mathias, aged 34, was convicted of the murder of his nine-week-old son, Hunter, on Monday, January 30, 2023, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court which lasted for almost four months. He is due to be sentenced on February 2, 2023 and was remanded into custody until then

The spokesperson described how following the fatal incident, Mathias, of Stonebridge Lane, in Great Houghton, Barnsley alerted Hunter's mother – who was sat downstairs with a friend – that something was wrong.

The nine-week-old was taken to Barnsley District General Hospital where hospital staff fought to resuscitate him. However, his brain injury was so severe, and his brain had swollen so significantly, they were unable to save him. Hunter died in Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Throughout the course of the trial, the court heard from a total of 14 medical experts about the injuries Hunter had suffered in his short life. He had a number of fractures and bruising to his head at the time of his death.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Mark Oughton said he welcomed the jury's guilty verdict.

“This has been a protracted and complex investigation and trial, and I welcome the decision reached by the jury today,” he said, adding: “We will never know exactly what happened during Hunter’s bath time on 30 November 2018; what we do know is that he suffered catastrophic injuries at the hands of his father. I am pleased justice has been served today.”

Mathias was first arrested by detectives on 5 December 2018 before being bailed and rearrested on Thursday 17 October 2019. He was later charged with Hunter’s murder a1 February 1, 2021, and subsequently provided ‘no comment’ in interview.

