South Yorkshire Police seek robbers after woman is cut with knife during post office raid in Rotherham
A woman was cut with a knife during a post office raid in Rotherham, police revealed today.
The shop assistant was working at the post office branch on Church Street, Kimberworth, at around 11.50am yesterday when she was confronted by armed robbers.
Read More
Both men wore black clothing and some form of covering over their faces during the raid.
One of the men brandished a knife while the other walked behind the counter to remove the till.
During a short struggle, the shop assistant’s thumb was cut.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by an alarm monitoring company to inform us of an activation at a premises on Church Street, Kimberworth.
“It is reported that two men entered the premises wearing dark clothing and some form of covering on their faces. One presented a knife to the shop assistant working at the time, while the other walked around the back of the counter to take the till.
“There was a small struggle, with the shop assistant receiving a small cut to the inside of her thumb.”
They men escaped with the till and remain on the run today.
The force added: “The men then fled with the till, containing a quantity of cash, possibly down an alleyway into some fields.
“If anyone has any information which can assist officers, was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, or who has CCTV which may have caught either the moments before or after the incident, they are asked to contact police on 101.”
Quote incident number 397 of March 20 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.