The warning was issued by the South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood team responsible for the two city suburbs.

The team said: “We have had a few recently. Sometimes they might visit two or three properties on a street.”

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about burglars targeting homes in Walkley and Hillsborough

Residents have been warned that thieves have smashed windows to gain entry.

They have also been seen shining torches into homes looking for valuables and car keys left on display.

The police team said: “Analysing the attacks it varies between as basic as smashing a patio window with an object and a quick untidy search to the use of mole grips to snap locks with focus upon stealing vehicle keys.

“Recently we saw offenders on CCTV using torches to look through windows and spot vehicle keys left on tables or in doors. Really well protected properties had strong internal doors and access was denied.

“Some properties had extra security on patio doors.

“Keeping car keys well out if the way upstairs will often help.”

The team said on recent patrols officers had to visit homes to warn people that their properties were insecure.

“We had patrols out and a number of addresses needed a 'knock on' to advise home owners they had left windows open,” the team said.

Issuing crime prevention advice, the team added: “Good CCTV really helps. Not just for the property burgled but elsewhere in the wider area.”

The team also warned that motorcycles and scooters not firmly secured can be ‘merely wheeled away’.

“Some basic methods can be used to make it difficult and time consuming,” the team added.

A number of arrests have been made over the burglaries.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We have made a number of arrests and seized clothing and phones. We have recovered and returned stolen property.

“Most burglaries are opportunistic. Your local team with other officers including CID are very proactive and are catching offenders.