Man hunted by police over baseball bat attack as woman sat in car in Sheffield street

A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over a baseball bat attack on a car as a woman was sat inside.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:27 am

A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident, which took place at around 10pm on March 1.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman was sat in her car on Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe, when a man approached the vehicle and smashed a window with a baseball bat.

This man is wanted by the police over a baseball attack on a car while a woman was sat inside it in Sheffield

She fled and alerted a nearby police officer.

