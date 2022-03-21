Man hunted by police over baseball bat attack as woman sat in car in Sheffield street
A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over a baseball bat attack on a car as a woman was sat inside.
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:27 am
A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident, which took place at around 10pm on March 1.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman was sat in her car on Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe, when a man approached the vehicle and smashed a window with a baseball bat.
She fled and alerted a nearby police officer.