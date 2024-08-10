South Yorkshire Police says it has “plans in place” to deal with disorder in new statement
South Yorkshire Police says it is aware of “a number of reports and rumoured events on social media and within communities”.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are monitoring the situation and will respond effectively. We urge you to be mindful of where your information comes from and ensure you are utilising trusted sources for information.
“While recent protests have mainly passed without incident, our officers remain on duty, and we have plans in place to respond to any planned or spontaneous disorder and would like to reassure our communities that public safety is our priority; we are there for you.
“If you are concerned, please speak to our officers. They are working to reassure our communities and will continue to hear from faith and community leaders around our policing operation.”
SYP staff are working “around the clock” to ensure those involved in previous disorder are put before the courts, they add.
Anyone with information is urged to get in touch if they recognise anyone pictured here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/appeals/august-2024/appeal-images-released-following-mass-disorder-in-rotherham/