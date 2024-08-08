Police have released images of 21 men as part of their investigation into mass disorder outside a Rotherham hotel over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, and more than 50 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest escalated into a riot attended by more than 700 people.

The images below largely appear to have been captured using bodyworn cameras worn by officers policing the incident.

Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them?

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Please make note of the number in each photo when you make contact.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

