Police have released the nine latest images this afternoon (August 8) as part of their investigation into mass disorder outside a Rotherham hotel over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to the Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way.

Over 50 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest escalated into a riot attended by more than 700 people.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Please make note of the number in each photo when you make contact.

You can also submit information via the major incident portal.