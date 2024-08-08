Rotherham riots: Pictures released of nine men, bringing total to 30, wanted over asylum hotel mass disorder

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:53 GMT

South Yorkshire Police has released photos of a total of 30 men who officers wish to speak to over the riots in Rotherham on Sunday.

Police have released the nine latest images this afternoon (August 8) as part of their investigation into mass disorder outside a Rotherham hotel over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to the Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way.

Over 50 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest escalated into a riot attended by more than 700 people.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Please make note of the number in each photo when you make contact.

You can also submit information via the major incident portal.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

