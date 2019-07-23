South Yorkshire Police renews appeal for information after eight-year-old boy is sexually assaulted
Detectives investigating the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in Rotherham have renewed their appeal for information.
A young boy was targeted by a man as he walked along Higham Road, Brampton Bierlow, at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 18.
The stranger took hold of the boy by his hips, removed his T-shirt and attempted to remove the youngster’s shorts until a passer-by intervened.
The attacker was white, of an average build and had short, dark hair and facial stubble.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He was wearing an orange short-sleeved top, beige or sandy-coloured trousers and he was barefoot.
Read More
Detectives are looking into whether the assault may be linked to other similar incidents in the area.
Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our investigation into this matter continues in earnest and I wholly appreciate how upsetting news of this incident must have been for the local community. “There do appear to be a number of similar incidents reported either in the same locality or with a similar pattern of offending.
“In relation to one of the incidents, an E-fit appeal has been released by police previously. However, I would like to stress that at this early stage of our investigation it isn’t possible to say if this is the same suspect, as there are many lines of enquiry left to explore. “No arrests have been made in connection with this series of incidents and I’d urge anyone with information that could help us identify any individual involved, or anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity, to get in touch with police.”Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 942 of July 18.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.