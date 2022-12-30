Wildlife crime officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of a Heron, which was found in undergrowth in Greystones, Sheffield.

Heron’s are a protected species and this particular bird was photographed fishing in a pond near Shepard Wheel around lunchtime on December 29. Later in the evening, the Heron was found dead and specialist wildlife crime officers attended and seized the animals body.

X-rays then carried out by vets didn’t give a clear cause of death for the poor bird, only showing puncture wounds to its head, consistent with being attacked by an animal. Officers are open to this damage being inflicted post-mortem and are appealing for assistance as they investigate.

The Porter Brook and Whiteley Woods trail has reportedly been very busy during the holiday period and officers hope somebody may have seen something out of the ordinary. Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police with by emailing [email protected], or calling 101, quoting incident number 831 of December 29.