A 22-year-old Sheffield man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police following an assault on a woman in Southey Green.

Officers are looking for Jacob Robinson (pictured) in connection to the assault. It is reported a man assaulted a woman at an address in Southey Green on November 12, 2022. The victim reportedly suffered bruising to her neck and arms.

Police officers are appealing for help to find Robinson and are asking anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying, to get in touch. Members of the public have been warned not to approach Robinson if they see him and to instead called the emergency number 999.

People with other information on his whereabouts are asked to get in touch by using the force’s online portal, live webchat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 188 of November 12. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

