Page Hall Sheffield: Police find home transformed into cannabis farm with huge crop 'ready to be harvested'
This photo shows the huge cannabis crop inside a Sheffield home which was waiting to be harvested when police raided the premises.
By Robert Cumber
6 hours ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 9:43am
Officers busted the drugs den in the Lloyd Street area of Page Hall on Wednesday, December 28. Inside they found a cannabis set-up with more than 150 mature plants ready for harvesting, which they said would be destroyed along with equipment discovered there.
They added: “The criminals who set this factory up will be particularly upset. They were very mature plants and almost ready for distribution.”