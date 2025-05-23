A police officer who took down an armed killer in a situation that she recalls as ‘just horrible’ has been awarded for her bravery.

PC Jessica Witton and colleagues were called to a domestic violence incident on August 5 2023.

They understood that a woman had been stabbed and that the suspect was inside the property near Doncaster, though officers were unable to make contact.

So, completely unarmed and without waiting for back up, PC Witton ran around the back of the property and vaulted the fence where she found Paul Cousans pinning down Kelli Bothwell.

Reflecting on the situation, the police officer said: “I opened the gate, and [the suspect] was on the patio, he was on top of the woman, on his hands and knees. There was blood everywhere.

“I said calmly: ‘It’s the police. Get off her’, and his words were: ‘We die together’. It was just horrible.”

PC Jessica Witton has been awarded after facing an armed killer. | South Yorkshire Police

Fighting the horror of the situation, PC Witton rushed into action, attempting to push Cousans off Kelli.

As she did, she noticed that not only was he stabbing the unconscious 53-year-old, but had also stabbed himself through the heart with the same large kitchen knife.

Taking control of the situation, she let the other officers through the from door, telling them to to put pressure on Kelli’s wounds. She had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

Their efforts kept Kelli alive until an ambulance arrived, though tragically she died on the way to hospital.

Cousans meanwhile survived, after PC Witton and her team treated his wounds until paramedics could rush him to hospital.

“We were just trying to talk to her (Kelli) the whole time it was happening,” she added.

“I can remember saying, ‘Get him away from her. I don’t want him anywhere near her’, while we were trying to save her.

“We were telling her that the ambulance was coming, that we were trying our best.”

In January 2024 Cousans was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 19 years.

At the trial, Judge Richardson KC praised PC Witton for saving the perpetrator’s life, saying: “You were faced with an extraordinarily difficult task, you took charge and performed with immense professionalism and composure.”

Kelli’s daughter also thanked PC Witton for being with her mother at the end of her life.

Paul Cousans | SYP

Last night (May 22), PC Witton’s incredible work was celebrated at the South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards.

She was crowned the overall winner of the awards and will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

Though upon hearing about her victory, Jessica said that she was simply doing her job.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m proud of what I did, but at the same time, I wish I’d been able to save her life,” she said.

“It is my job to do this, and I’d do it over and over again, without even thinking about it. It’s what I come to work for, to help people.”

South Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman, Steve Kent, said: “Police officers are used to distressing scenes; this was far beyond that.

“But despite the extraordinarily difficult circumstances, Jess remained calm, taking immediate control and acting quickly and decisively to confront the killer, carry out first aid, ensure officer safety and preserve evidence.

“It was police work of the highest order. We are very proud of her. And she is a very worthy winner of our overall award.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family.”

