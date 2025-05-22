Flora Street fire: Video shows car engulfed in flames near Iceland at Sheffield retail park

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:12 BST

A dramatic video shows a car engulfed in flames at a Sheffield retail park this afternoon.

The clip shared with The Star shows the red hatchback up in flames on the car park of Iceland on Flora Street, Hillsborough, at around 12.30 today (May 22).

A car was engulfed in flames in a Sheffield car park this afternoon (May 22) on Flora Street, Hillsborough. | Submitted

Other clips and photos shared online show many members of the public watching the flames.

The man who videoed the clip above told The Star: “I spotted the smoke as I walked down Whitehouse Lane on my way to the gym. Once on Infirmary Road I could see that a car was on fire.

“One of the bystanders mentioned an electrical fire but I've no idea how it started or the cause.”

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have been contacted for a comment.

