Traffic chaos as car flips on main road into Sheffield

A car has flipped onto its roof on a major road into Sheffield, causing traffic disruption this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday, May 21) on the bend through Worrall, heading towards Oughtibridge, writes James Fletcher.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were called to the scene. Fortunately, no one is believed to have been injured.

A car has flipped onto its roof on a major road into Sheffield, causing traffic disruption this afternoon. | James Fletcher

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two residents who witnessed the crash told The Star that the vehicle hit a lamppost before overturning.

One said: “They were lucky to get out unscathed.”

The car was left upside down, blocking most of the road at the bend.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.