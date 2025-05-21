Traffic chaos as car flips on main road into Sheffield
The incident happened at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday, May 21) on the bend through Worrall, heading towards Oughtibridge, writes James Fletcher.
Emergency services, including ambulances, were called to the scene. Fortunately, no one is believed to have been injured.
Two residents who witnessed the crash told The Star that the vehicle hit a lamppost before overturning.
One said: “They were lucky to get out unscathed.”
The car was left upside down, blocking most of the road at the bend.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.