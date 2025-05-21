Traffic chaos as car flips on main road into Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 21st May 2025, 18:39 BST
A car has flipped onto its roof on a major road into Sheffield, causing traffic disruption this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday, May 21) on the bend through Worrall, heading towards Oughtibridge, writes James Fletcher.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were called to the scene. Fortunately, no one is believed to have been injured.

A car has flipped onto its roof on a major road into Sheffield, causing traffic disruption this afternoon. | James Fletcher

Two residents who witnessed the crash told The Star that the vehicle hit a lamppost before overturning.

One said: “They were lucky to get out unscathed.”

The car was left upside down, blocking most of the road at the bend.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.

