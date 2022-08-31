South Yorkshire Police officer faces misconduct hearing over checks on computer systems
A South Yorkshire Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing over checks carried out on police computer systems over a five-year period.
PC Daniel Guest will face proceedings on Wednesday, September 7, where he will answer questions over his use of South Yorkshire Police’s computer systems between 2013 and 2018.
Outlining the allegations the officer faces, the force said: “It is alleged that the officer has undertaken checks on the South Yorkshire Police computer systems between 2013 and 2018. The checks on police systems were undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose.
“These are breaches of the ‘Standards of Professional Behaviour’ in respect of ‘Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct’.
“The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”
The proceedings are expected to run over two days.
Officers who are found to have committed misconduct face a range of sanctions from warnings to instant dismissal.