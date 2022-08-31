News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

South Yorkshire Police officer faces misconduct hearing over checks on computer systems

A South Yorkshire Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing over checks carried out on police computer systems over a five-year period.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:20 pm

PC Daniel Guest will face proceedings on Wednesday, September 7, where he will answer questions over his use of South Yorkshire Police’s computer systems between 2013 and 2018.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire police officer sacked over use of computer systems and links wit...

Outlining the allegations the officer faces, the force said: “It is alleged that the officer has undertaken checks on the South Yorkshire Police computer systems between 2013 and 2018. The checks on police systems were undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose.

PC Daniel Guest is facing police misconduct proceedings

Most Popular

“These are breaches of the ‘Standards of Professional Behaviour’ in respect of ‘Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct’.

“The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”

MORE: Disgraced South Yorkshire Police officer Liam Mills admits sexual activity with domestic abuse victim

The proceedings are expected to run over two days.

MORE:South Yorkshire Police worker sacked for watching porn blames force for not monitoring him closely enough

Officers who are found to have committed misconduct face a range of sanctions from warnings to instant dismissal.