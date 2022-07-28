Liam Mills, who resigned from South Yorkshire Police when his offending came to light, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.

The 34-year-old, who used to be stationed in Barnsley, was identified as having an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime through an internal report to the force's Counter Corruption Unit by concerned colleagues.

Mills resigned from the force before an internal misconduct hearing was held, which went ahead in his absence.

The misconduct panel ruled that had Mills still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed from the force.

He was also placed on the barred list which means he will never work in policing again.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber, said: "I am acutely aware of how appalled our communities will rightly be to hear about the offences committed by this former police officer.

“I and colleagues across the whole force are equally appalled. There is no place for such behaviour in South Yorkshire Police and when others in Mills’ team became aware of what was happening, they followed the appropriate procedures and made a report to our Counter Corruption Unit.

“Mills was immediately suspended from duties and a thorough investigation took place which uncovered the offending.”

He added: “I hope this case demonstrates the force's commitment to rooting out those who do not reflect the true values of policing and provides assurance that we will always deal with such matters as swiftly and robustly as we possibly can.”