An official misconduct hearing is to be heard over claims a police officer made false statements about his ex, pursued an inappropriate relationship with a woman and accessed police record without good reason.

PC Joseph Wilby reportedly pursued an inappropriate relationship with a woman after attending an incident in August 2021 and failed to make any ‘Notifiable Association’ disclosure in relation to this.

Following this, is is said that PC Wilby breached a number of police standards over the course of more than a year.

It is alleged that on September 14, 2021, he accessed personal and investigation records, opened an incident log and proceeded to share police information in relation to two investigations, all without a legitimate policing purpose.

A police officer is facing a misconduct hearing | Adobe

Only a few months later, on February 19, 2022, the officer allegedly repeated the actions, accessing information while providing untrue reason codes for the searches and sharing information on two investigations.

Then on December 16, that year, the officer allegedly attended the home address of his ex-partner and then contacted South Yorkshire Police and made a series of statements which he knew to be untrue, leading to unnecessary police attendance at the address.

It is reported that during this instance he provided information to South Yorkshire Police in relation to a vehicle at the address, causing a misuse of police systems in order to conduct an unnecessary check of the Vehicle Registration Mark.

A hearing on this case will now take place on Monday, April 28 at 10am, with the breaches counting as gross misconduct, making them so serious as to justify dismissal if proven.

