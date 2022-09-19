It has been one year since the bodies of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were found in Ms Harris’ address in Chandos Crescent.

In that time, the courts are still waiting to hear a plea from Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, who is charged with the murder of all four people and the rape of 11-year-old Lacey.

The 32-year-old’s hearings have been adjourned repeatedly in the past 12 months.

It has been one year since the alleged murder of Terri Harris (top left), her son John Paul Bennett (top right), her daughter Lacey Bennett (bottom right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (bottom left) in a horrifying incident in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh.

But tonight (September 19), a memorial event will be held in Woodhouse in honour of the three children and the 35-year-old mum.

In a public post on Facebook, Lacey and John’s dad Jason invited mourners to take part in the meet up in Woodhouse Market Square at 6pm.

During the day, he also invited well-wishers to collect a seed packet from outside his home to plant and remember them by.

The post, written on September 18, reads: “Tomorrow will no doubt be a sad day for many. It’s the anniversary of the poor lives lost of John, Lacey, Connie and Terri. Also the Queen’s funeral, and for anyone else that has lost someone. My heart goes out to you.

Damien Bendall, who is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape, is still yet to enter a guilty or not guilty plea. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire.

"I’ve had messages asking if there is a remembrance or a place to pay respect.

"I’ve decided to show my respect at home. And if anyone wants to show their respect you are more than welcome at our happy place we spent with my children.

"No need to knock on or chat if you don’t want to. It’s just a place for people to come if they want to. I have left some wild seed packets on the step. Feel free to plant these in our plot or take to plant at your perfect place.

"Sending love to all the lives lost.”

The community is still reeling from the incident last year, when police were scrambled to Chandos Crescent, after Bendall reportedly placed a call to another person, who then rang 999.

Bendall was taken to hospital and placed in custody soon after.