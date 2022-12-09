A serving South Yorkshire Police officer working in Doncaster has appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today in connection to two sexual assaults against two victims.

Allegations against PC Liam Duncanson, aged 37, surfaced following a report to South Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit. It came after reports of inappropriate behaviour at a social event in October, 2021, during which Duncanson was not on duty.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Leeds Magistrates’ Court bailed Duncanson before he appears at Leeds Crown Court in January 2023. He worked on a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster and has been suspended from duties, with an internal misconduct investigation underway alongside his criminal proceedings.

Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Department, said: “The people of South Yorkshire rightly expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards, and I can assure you that when we become aware of anyone thought to be failing to meet these standards we will take appropriate action.”