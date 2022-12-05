PCs Harriet Murray and Toby Brown were working together on February 26 when a call to the police was made to report a burglary and concern for a woman in her home in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield. The caller explained to the South Yorkshire Police control room that they had been on the phone to a relative who had been concerned that there was a man in the house before the line went dead.

The victim, a woman in her 20s who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brutally sexually assaulted and raped in her own bedroom by a 21-year-old man, now known to be Thomas Andrew.

Following the call, PCs Murray and Toby were immediately dispatched to the house and upon their arrival PC Murray persistently starting ringing the doorbell stating the police were there.

A large police cordon was put in place in the Hunters Bar area after the sex attack

In a victim statement provided for the courts, the victim stated ‘the doorbell persistently ringing is the only thing that stopped’ her attacker.

As officers forced entry and searched the house, they were convinced the offender was still in the property.

PC Toby Brown said: “We could hear a whistling sound and knew that the man was still in the house. It is hard as you have a victim who needs your help, but an offender who has just committed a heinous crime about to flee a scene.

“PC Murray immediately went looking for the suspect who was on the roof of the house. I witnessed him fall from the roof and immediately started chasing after him, leaving PC Murray to support the victim and keep the house safe.

“I pursued him and held him as we both fell to the floor. I just knew I needed to detain this man.”

PC Murray added: “PC Brown was punched twice in the face by the suspect and I believe he had lost consciousness as I caught up with him. He did such a good job of holding on to him even though he had been assaulted himself.”

Thomas Andrews was found in possession of a jewellery box from the property as officers arrested him. He was charged with four counts of rape, one count of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm for the assault on PC Brown.

PCs Murray and Brown were awarded the ‘Bravery Award’ at the South Yorkshire Police awards held earlier this month.

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, Sheffield’s District Commander, expressed her immense pride in the officers. “When people need us the most, we are here for them,” she said.

“The bravery showed by PCs Murray and Brown is commendable. Their actions ensured that a serious and violent offender was caught instantly and unable to inflict further pain on the victim or pose a further risk to our communities.

“The evidence gathered ensured he was quickly put before the courts and didn’t prolong the distress to the victim.

