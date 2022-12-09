Sheffield rapist and serial offender is sentenced to 18 years of custody

A sex-offender who repeatedly raped and assaulted a woman has been sentenced to a lengthy jail term and has been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 8 how Louis Williams, aged 39, of Huntingtower Road, near Greystones, Sheffield, was convicted after a previous trial of three counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, ten counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, five counts of making threats to kill and one count relating to disturbing behaviour.

The defendant’s victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, stated: “It is something I will never be able to forget and it will have an impact on me for the rest of my life. The impact on me has been immeasurable.”

She explained how the offending changed her life and thwarted her ambitions as she lost friends and family and it had left her feeling like a prisoner who had been robbed of her life.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield rapist and serial offender has been sentenced to 18 years of custody and been placed under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

The complainant added: “I walked past my old primary school and wished I could start again.”

She added that the trial had been horrific for her because she had been forced to relive her ordeal.

Defence barrister Guy Wyatt, representing Williams, said: “There are some persuasive indications that he is somewhere on the autistic spectrum. People with these kind of difficulties find life more difficult - find life more frustrating.

"People with these sort of difficulties are often prone to difficulties with outbursts of temper. Communications are difficult. Understanding someone else’s thinking is more difficult.

"In the context of this case it is a very small point. I accept that but it is a real point.”

Judge Kirstie Watson revealed how Williams had thrown items at the complainant, punched her, threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her which had left her suffering with post traumatic stress disorder.

The judge told Williams: “Whatever condition you may or may not suffer from you committed these offences and you knew what you were doing when you committed them.”