The 32-year-old, named only as Craig as part of new South Yorkshire Police protocols, was last seen on Aston Lane, Aughton, Rotherham, at 6.30pm.

His family and police officers are said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers want to trace a missing man, named only as Craig, who was last seen in Aston, Sheffield