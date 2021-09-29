South Yorkshire Police mount search for missing man
A police search has been mounted for a South Yorkshire man missing since last night.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:08 am
The 32-year-old, named only as Craig as part of new South Yorkshire Police protocols, was last seen on Aston Lane, Aughton, Rotherham, at 6.30pm.
His family and police officers are said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’.
Craig is described as white, around 6ft 4ft tall, has a beard and was last seen wearing a black coat with blue tracksuit bottoms and black timberland boots.