Raids were carried out in Deepcar, Heeley, Shiregreen and Ecclesfield in Sheffield as well as Newbold in Chesterfield in the culmination of a lengthy investigation into the supply of drugs.

The probe centred on an alleged ‘county line drugs gang’ moving heroin and crack cocaine from Sheffield into the north Derbyshire area.

A series of arrests have been made in Sheffield as part of a police operation into 'county lines' drug dealing

The term county lines refers to drug dealing gangs expanding their networks from major cities to untapped markets in smaller towns and rural areas.

Officers carried out 11 raids last Wednesday and Thursday and in addition to arresting 13 suspects, heroin and crack cocaine were seized along with weapons and cash.

More than 60 officers from specialist crime teams in Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police were involved.

Of those arrested, five have been charged and remanded in custody over alleged firearms and drug offences.

The other eight were released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Simon Cartwright, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Organised Crime Unit based in Chesterfield, said: “The arrests last week are a fantastic example of the cross-border work that goes on to detect and disrupt drug supply in both counties.

“On a daily basis we see the damage that heroin and crack cocaine cause to our communities and we will work with our partners and fellow officers to target those responsible for peddling these drugs.”

Detective Sergeant Jim Dyson, of South Yorkshire Police, added: “We know drug dealing is a significant concern for our communities and I hope that this result demonstrates how committed our officers are to tackling this issue.

“These arrests have come as a result of some great work from officers in both South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, working together to take drugs off the streets. Hopefully this will send a clear message to others that there are consequences to drug dealing and they can be significant.”