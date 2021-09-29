Mohamed Issa Koroma, known as Chris, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Sheffield’s High Street on Friday, September 17.

Despite the efforts of passers-by, paramedics and police, 24-year-old Mohamed, of London Road, could not be saved.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. A provisional trial date has been set for next March.

Mr Koroma, a food bank volunteer born in Sierra Leone, has been described since his death as a “shining light” and a “very happy soul” who “focused on making other people happy”.

A friend said he “brightened up everyone else's lives”.

Now, in a Facebook post, friend Victoria Walker, has revealed that Mohamed was “handing out leaflets inviting people to church” when he was killed.

She described the death as “a horrific and sad tragedy”.

“He did nothing but hand out leaflets and invite people to know God,” Victoria added.

Victoria added: “The family are still traumatised, distraught and in complete heartbreak.

“They have been barely able to comprehend the circumstances around his death and still trying make sense of it all.

“No parent deserves to lose a child in such circumstances.

“As a community, we’re still in deep shock and sadness.

“But we want to ensure we show solidarity, love and unity during this situation.”

Victoria said: “Mohamed regularly helped the homeless at the local soup kitchen.

“He was dedicated to helping the poor, sick, homeless and helpless.

“He had so much humanity.

“His name, story and life should not go in vain.”

She said plans are being drawn up for a vigil to be held in his memory.

To help Mohamed’s family with funeral expenses, an online fundraising appeal has been launched on the Go Fund Me website.