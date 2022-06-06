The data shows that South Yorkshire Police answered 17 per cent of 999 calls in under ten seconds during April 2022, and was the second worst performer behind Humberside Police, which answered just two per cent of calls within the target time during the same period.

Only one police force in the UK met the target - Avon and Somerset police - according to Home Office statistics.

In the same month, 5.5. per cent of calls took more than 60 seconds to answer.

South Yorkshire Police force control room Superintendent Cherie Buttle said the force’s internal figures show that the average answer time for May was at 12 seconds.

Supt Buttle said: “We aim to provide the highest standard of service to the public of South Yorkshire when they call us in their moments of need.

“Our ultimate goal is to answer all 999 calls within ten seconds, and we know we still have work to do to get us there consistently.

“I’d like to assure the public that we’re working incredibly hard to make this happen.

“This includes a recruitment drive and a new provision of training for our staff.

“In addition, we are investing in our current technology and exploring new technological solutions to improve our service offer.

“We support data being published as part of the approach to improving transparency.

“This has provided us with an opportunity to reflect on our processes and look for ways in which we can improve, which includes working with BT and our providers.

“Within South Yorkshire Police our internal data shows that between November 2021 and April 2022, we answered an average of 743 999 calls a day.

“We answered these calls within an average of 14 seconds, and the waiting time has been showing promising improvements in recent months.

“In May the average answered time is currently 12 seconds.

“We know there is a difference between our internal figures and the national data.

“We have an improved understanding of BT procedures and how this is reflected in the national data.

“It is our firm commitment to answer 999 calls as quickly as possible and meet the standards which the people of South Yorkshire rightly expect.

“Please be assured that if you do have to contact us in an emergency situation, we will answer your call and we will get you the help you need.”

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner, said anything above the target is a “cause for concern”.

“When people dial 999 it is because they need emergency help quickly. We expect those calls to be answered in less than 10 seconds, which is the national target. Anything above that is a cause for concern.

“I have asked my staff to monitor South Yorkshire Police response times.

“The public can be reassured that I will continue to hold the force to the 10 second target and seek regular reports until this is achieved.