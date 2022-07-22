Between July 20 and 22, officers from South Yorkshire Police worked in partnership with Immigration Enforcement, Nothern PowerGrid and Doncaster Council.

They executed 12 warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized over 1,000 cannabis plants, with a street value of more than £1 million.

One thousands plants were seized

A police spokesman said: “As you can see from the picture, some of the doors were a bit tricky to get through…

“At each of the addresses the electricity had been bypassed, putting neighbouring properties at risk of fire.”

Leonard Mema, aged 21, of Penistone Street in Doncaster city centre; Fatmir Xhika, 25, of Childers Street, Hyde Park; Arvanit Dodaj, 29, of Cooper Street, Hyde Park; Emanuel Shehu, 22, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, and a 17-year-old have all appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.

They have been remanded into custody until their next appearance.

Some doors were more difficult than others to get through

A sixth man, aged 30 from Doncaster, was also arrested on suspicion of drug production and remains in police custody.

The police spokesman added: “So far this year we have seized almost 6,500 cannabis plants and are committed to continuing to disrupt organised crime by taking drugs off the streets.”