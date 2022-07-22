Between July 20 and 22, officers from South Yorkshire Police worked in partnership with Immigration Enforcement, Nothern PowerGrid and Doncaster Council.
They executed 12 warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized over 1,000 cannabis plants, with a street value of more than £1 million.
A police spokesman said: “As you can see from the picture, some of the doors were a bit tricky to get through…
“At each of the addresses the electricity had been bypassed, putting neighbouring properties at risk of fire.”
Leonard Mema, aged 21, of Penistone Street in Doncaster city centre; Fatmir Xhika, 25, of Childers Street, Hyde Park; Arvanit Dodaj, 29, of Cooper Street, Hyde Park; Emanuel Shehu, 22, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, and a 17-year-old have all appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.
They have been remanded into custody until their next appearance.