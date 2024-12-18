South Yorkshire Police made more than 8,600 arrests on charges of stalking or harassment over a five-year period, logging more than 1,500 arrests every year.

This data, collected by criminal injury claim firm JF Law, has been revealed following the government unveiling plans to crack down on stalking.

It shows that South Yorkshire Police made a total of 8,679 arrests between April 2019 and March 2024.

South Yorkshire Police made 8,679 arrests on charges of stalking or harassment between April 2019 and March 2024, logging more than 1,500 arrests every year | 3rd party

Arrests for stalking or harassment, both of which are offences under The Protection from Harassment Act 1997, have risen over the past half-decade.

South Yorkshire Police provided data based on the disposal of arrests, which means the offence or offences used as the basis for dealing with the crime.

There were 1,540 disposals in 2019/20, a figure which rose to 1,981 the year after.

Stalking and harassment disposals fell to 1,751 in 2021/22 and then remained consistent for the two years after, with 1,703 cases logged in 2022/23 and 1,704 recorded in 2023/24.

The most represented age group in the arrest statistics by a distance were 31-40 year-olds (3,520 arrests), while 41-50 year-olds were arrested on 1,934 occasions. A further 1,239 arrests were of people aged over 50.

South Yorkshire Police also confirmed that 27 stalking and harassment disposals included an offender aged under 18.

White Ribbon Day, an international campaign aimed at eliminating violence against women and girls, took place on November 25 this year. The theme of this year’s campaign was ‘It Starts With Men’. In South Yorkshire, 90.23 per cent of those arrested for stalking, harassment or both between April 2019 and September 2024 were identified as male.

Also in November, South Yorkshire Police joined other police forces in publishing an ‘action plan’ to act on a super complaint about police handling of stalking reports, which was raised two years previously by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

An independent investigation by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and the College of Policing led to a series of recommendations.

In response to the recommendations, South Yorkshire Police stated: “As a force we are committed to providing an excellent service to victims of stalking and continually improving our response to this crime both in terms of investigations and prevention.

“However, we appreciate there is more to be done to improve our response to stalking and the protection of victims. We welcome the recommendations for improvement that have resulted from the super-complaint, as well as the wider work undertaken by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.”

On December 3, the Home Office announced plans to roll out anti-stalking measures including the ‘Right to Know’ statutory guidance which will allow police to release an offender’s identity “at the earliest opportunity.”

The measures would also make Stalking Protection Orders (SPOs) more available, giving courts the ability to impose them directly when an offender is convicted.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We will use every tool available to us to give more power to victims and take it away from the hands of their abusers.

This starts with empowering police to give women the right to know the identity of their online stalkers, strengthening stalking protection orders and ensuring that the police work with all support services to give victims the protection they deserve.”

The announcement also included a Home Office vow to publish data on stalking offences. The data is not currently publicly available, while the Ministry of Justice did not respond to JF Law’s request to provide the latest data on SPOs.

12 years on from The Protection of Freedoms Act 2012 identifying stalking as an offence separate from harassment in law, there are still calls for further reform.

Claire Waxman OBE, London's Victims' Commissioner, said in November: “I have lost faith that these laws are fit for purpose. Police are struggling to distinguish between stalking and harassment, leading to potentially dangerous offenders to get off with lighter sentences or evade justice completely.

“12 years on, I am calling for the Government to create a standalone stalking offence that provides a clear definition of stalking to simplify investigations and prosecutions and remove the onus on the victim to prove the impact of the behaviour and instead turn our focus on the stalkers and their behaviour.”

