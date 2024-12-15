Other offences those on this list have been convicted of include violent disorder, dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm with intent.
Some defendants were convicted by juries following a trial at the same court, while others admitted their offences by entering guilty pleas.
The shortest sentence passed down is one of 16 months, while the longest is one of life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years.
1. Recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
Top row, left to right: Jack Douglas, Rebecca Moore; Barney Griffin; Levi Fishlock and Kyle Lewis-Gaskin. Second row, left to right: Henry Gaskin; Ross Elliott and Charles Pickering. Third row, left to right: Abdulaziz Haruna; Matthew Wiles; Casey Wilkins and Andrew McMinn. Bottom row, left to right: Sonny Ackerman and Carl Taylor | SYP/Adobe
2. Jack Douglas, Rebecca Moore and Barney Griffin
24-year-old Sacad Ali lost his life in a fatal knife attack carried out at Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of March 9, 2024, despite the best efforts of medics, police and residents who attempted to come to his aid.
Two teenage boys, 18-year-old Barney Griffin and Jack Douglas, aged 17, pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder earlier this year.
A third defendant, Rebecca Moore, denied murdering Mr Ali, but was unanimously convicted of the grave offence in a trial that concluded at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2024.
Sending the three killers to begin a life sentence on Thursday, November 28, 2024, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told them: “If ever there was a case that demonstrates the true evils of drug peddling and carrying knives, particularly young people carrying knives, this is it.
“This case demonstrates what can happen when young people get embroiled with drug peddling, and a drug related turf war erupts.”
Judge Richardson jailed Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, for life and fixed her minimum term at 15 years.
Due to their age, Judge Richardson told Griffin and Douglas that while they would, in effect receive a life sentence, it would be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure.
Douglas received a minimum term of 15 years, while Griffin received one of 16 years.
Judge Richardson said he regarded the actions, culpability and immaturity of the two males to be ‘almost identical,’ but the seven months’ difference in their age meant they were different chronological ages at the time of the murder, when Douglas was aged 16 and Griffin was 17-years-old.
The statutory starting point for the two males was judged to be six years apart, but Judge Richardson reduced the difference in their sentences to one of just a year, in the interests of ‘fairness,’ and after taking mitigating factors and legal argument into consideration.
| SYP
3. Levi Fishlock
Levi Fishlock was part of the large-scale scenes of violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4, 2024.
Wearing a distinctive purple football top, Fishlock was filmed performing offensive and lewd gestures before throwing missiles towards officers.
According to officers in the police cordon, the 31-year-old actively sought shopping trolleys, laundry cages and fencing to make barricades, which were then set on fire. He was also seen lobbing bricks at hotel windows.
Fishlock’s despicable actions didn’t stop there though as he was later captured on CCTV as part of a mob attempting to push over a police van.
Three days after the disorder, Fishlock was arrested after his violent spree at the hotel was captured on, not only police body worn video, CCTV and online videos, but also in numerous images used by national and local news outlets.
The images showed him running at police, putting pieces of wood into a large green bin which was alight and goading officers.
When confronted with the overwhelming evidence of his guilt in a police interview Fishlock refused to comment.
Despite this at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, was jailed for nine years, with a further five years on licence. | SYP
4. Kyle Lewis-Rudge
A Rotherham man has been jailed after diligent policing work and intelligence gathering led to several kitchen containers filled with harmful drugs being discovered in his home.
On 11 June, following the collation of local intel, a drugs warrant was executed at a property in the Dinnington area of Rotherham.
Inside a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered, including several bags of cannabis stored within mason jars. In total approximately £800 worth of cannabis was discovered and between £500 to £1000 worth of cocaine.
Kyle Lewis-Rudge was arrested at the scene. When questioned by officers, Lewis-Rudge claimed the large quantity of drugs were not going to be sold but were all for his personal use.
Despite maintaining he was only a drug user and not a dealer throughout his police interview, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
Lewis-Rudge, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, was jailed for four years at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 | SYP