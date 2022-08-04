At 1.50am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, a 39-year-old man was walking along Hall Gate, Doncaster, when it is reported that he crossed the road and was approached by another man.

It is then reported that the pair had a brief conversation, before violence flared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man

The 39-year-old was knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, which are considered life changing.

His attacker fled the scene.

Do you recognise him?

Officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he will be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

Officers are also keen to speak to any witnesses to the incident.

If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 76 of July 6, 2022 or access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/