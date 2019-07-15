South Yorkshire Police in bid to stop guns falling into the wrong hands
A firearm surrender scheme is to run in South Yorkshire in a bid to stop guns and ammunition falling into the wrong hands.
Between Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, August 4, guns and ammunition can be dropped off at police stations without those handing items in being prosecuted for illegal possession.
The aim is to prevent unwanted or illegally held guns from ending up on the streets of South Yorkshire to be used in crime.
But if tests on guns establish that they have been used in offences, investigations will be carried out.
A similar surrender in South Yorkshire in 2017 led to around 100 guns being handed in, with police chiefs hopeful of similar numbers this time.
Those planning on handing in unwanted weapons are being urged to double check that they unloaded.
Detective Inspector Marie Bulmer said: “When a gun falls into the wrong hands the damage can be devastating and life-long. This is your chance to help make sure there are less weapons on our streets.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm people in our communities.”
She added: “It will mean less opportunity for criminals to get hold of firearms and use them to cause fear or harm.
"As much as I would like criminals to hand in firearms this is aimed at those who have legal possession of them – people who may have inherited them from a deceased relative. It gives them an opportunity to surrender and dispose of them.”
She said the surrender forms part of a drive to reduce violent crime.
South Yorkshire Police was recently awarded Government cash to set up a violent crime taskforce, with shootings among the offences the team is striving to reduce.
Guns and ammunition can be handed in at Snig Hill, Ecclesfield and Moss Way police stations in Sheffield; Main Street in Rotherham;
Churchfield in Barnsley and College Road in Doncaster.
Anyone with problems getting a gun or ammunition to a police station should call 101 for assistance.