Man hunted for verbally abusing disabled teenage girl in Sheffield park
A police hunt is under way for a man who verbally abused a disabled teenage girl in a Sheffield park.
Jasmine Abbott, aged 13, was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for treatment after attempting suicide following the incident in Handsworth Community Park, off St Joseph’s Road, Hansworth, last month.
The teenager, who requires 24-hour support after suffering brain damage in a car accident in 2008, was waiting to play on the swings in the park on Thursday, June 27 when a stranger verbally abused her after calling her ‘intimidating’.
Jasmine was with her support worker at the time.
The culprit, who was with his son, left the park after horrified witnesses intervened
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man who is reported to have verbally abused a child in a park.
“At around 5.25pm on Thursday, June 27, it is reported that a 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were in the park off St Joseph’s Road, Handsworth, when an unknown man approached.
“The man is understood to have become verbally abusive and aggressive towards the 13-year-old girl, causing significant distress.
“Police are investigating this matter as a hate crime, as it is believed the man targeted the 13-year-old due to her disabilities.”
The man was white, around 26-years-old, 6ft 5ins tall and slim.
He is believed to have brown hair with an unkempt beard, tattoos on his arms and was wearing a grey cap.
It is thought that he left in a black Jeep-type vehicle.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 634 of June 27.