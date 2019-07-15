Girl, 14, arrested over attack in Doncaster filmed on phone and shared on social media
A girl, aged 14, has been arrested over an attack on another teenage girl in Doncaster which was captured on a phone and shared on social media.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 11:21
The teenage suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault by officers investigating an attack on a girl in Rossington.
They launched an investigation after footage of the attack was shared on social media.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The girl questioned over the incident has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.